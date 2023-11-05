First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- BTS' Jungkook's first solo album, "Golden," made Spotify history by becoming the most single-day streamed album for a K-pop solo artist on the first day of release on the audio streaming platform, data showed Sunday.

According to Spotify, the 11-track album, released Friday, streamed more than 39.65 million times, a record for a K-pop solo artist on the first day of entering Spotify's global daily chart.

"Seven" and "Standing Next to You" ranked the top and the second on the list, with "3D" at seventh, "Hate You" at 16th and "Yes or No" at 18th.

Other songs, "Please Don't Change," "Closer to You," "Somebody," "Shot Glass of Tears" and "Too Sad to Dance," all ranked within the 30 most streamed songs list.

"Golden" has sold more than 2 million copies within five hours of its release, becoming the bestselling album by a K-pop solo artist.

The youngest member of BTS made his debut as a solo artist with the digital single "Seven" in July. The song debuted atop the competitive Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and at No. 3 on the British Official Singles chart. Two months later, he entered both charts again at No. 5 with his follow-up individual single, "3D."



BTS member Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)