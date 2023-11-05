(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use
-
Seoul to launch fight against bedbugs amid nationwide reports
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Thailand to hold consular talks amid complaints over immigration services for Thai nationals
-
Defense chief says N. Korea could launch spy satellite in late Nov. with Russian aid