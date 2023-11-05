Actor Lee Sun-kyun said to deny taking drugs on purpose
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun is said to have denied taking drugs on purpose, sources said Sunday, effectively acknowledging the allegations that he used drugs illegally.
The 48-year-old actor is said to have testified he was lied to about the nature of the drugs handed by a hostess at a bar in Gangnam and that he did not know what they were.
Police declined to comment on the details, citing an ongoing investigation.
On Saturday, Lee underwent the second round of questioning by the narcotic crimes investigation unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.
"I faithfully answered various questions," the actor told reporters after the three-hour probe, without elaborating.
The actor has been accused of using marijuana and other illegal drugs on multiple occasions since early this year
During his first appearance before police a week earlier, Lee underwent an instant reagent drug test, the results of which came back negative.
Police sent Lee's hair samples to the National Forensic Service for a more detailed examination, and those results also came back negative.
