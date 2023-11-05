KT Wiz advance to Korean Series

By Yoo Jee-ho

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The KT Wiz are headed to the Korean Series.

The Wiz defeated the NC Dinos 3-2 on Sunday in Game 5 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason, winning the best-of-five series to book a ticket to the South Korean baseball championship round.

Pinch hitter Kim Min-hyuck delivered a two-run double to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, and a bases-loaded double play by Park Byung-ho in the sixth inning provided the difference.

Reliever Son Dong-hyun, who threw two scoreless frames for the win on Sunday, was voted the series MVP. He appeared in all five games and pitched seven shutout innings while allowing only three hits.



Kim Min-hyuck of the KT Wiz celebrates a two-run double against the NC Dinos during Game 5 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Wiz dropped the first two games of this series at home in Suwon before storming back to win the next three, including two on the road in the southeastern city of Changwon. They became just the third team to complete a reverse sweep in the best-of-five second round.

Wiz starter Wes Benjamin held the Dinos to two runs -- one unearned -- in five innings, and the bullpen.

The Wiz, No. 2 seed, will take on top-seed LG Twins, who earned a bye to the Korean Series after posting the best record in the regular season.

The Korean Series begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Twins' home, Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.

This is the Wiz's second trip to the Korean Series. They swept the Doosan Bears to win their first title in 2021.

The Twins are going for their first title since 1994.

