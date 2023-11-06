Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 November 06, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-PPP leader Lee says work is already under way to launch new party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-PPP leader hints at creating new party (Kookmin Daily)
-- Short selling banned until June next year (Donga Ilbo)
-- Talk of 'Mega Seoul' shakes wider Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang region (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Short selling banned through first half of next year (Segye Times)
-- Ex-PPP leader Lee refuses to meet Ihn; says, 'The real patient is in Seoul' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Short selling banned through first half of next year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution amended investigative rules to arbitrarily expand its probe into media reports on Yoon's campaign during last year's presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Short selling banned until June next year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Short selling banned through first half of next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Short selling banned through first half of next year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- FSC to reinstate ban on short selling (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Election calculus dominates debate over Seoul expansion (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling party's reform czar calls for flexible immigration policy (Korea Times)
(END)

