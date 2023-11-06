SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 6.



Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-PPP leader Lee says work is already under way to launch new party (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ex-PPP leader hints at creating new party (Kookmin Daily)

-- Short selling banned until June next year (Donga Ilbo)

-- Talk of 'Mega Seoul' shakes wider Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang region (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Short selling banned through first half of next year (Segye Times)

-- Ex-PPP leader Lee refuses to meet Ihn; says, 'The real patient is in Seoul' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Short selling banned through first half of next year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecution amended investigative rules to arbitrarily expand its probe into media reports on Yoon's campaign during last year's presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- Short selling banned until June next year (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Short selling banned through first half of next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Short selling banned through first half of next year (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- FSC to reinstate ban on short selling (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Election calculus dominates debate over Seoul expansion (Korea Herald)

-- Ruling party's reform czar calls for flexible immigration policy (Korea Times)

(END)