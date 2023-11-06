Nov. 7



1978 -- South Korea and the United States launch the Combined Forces Command.

1983 -- South Korean builder Dong Ah Construction Co. obtains an order from Libya to build a water pipeline in the Middle Eastern country. The Great Man-Made River Project was created to provide water to desert areas. The project's first phase, aimed at supplying 2 million tons of water per day to Benghazi, the second-largest city in Libya, was completed in November 1994.

1983 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

1993 -- The World Expo in Daejeon ends.

1997 -- The ruling New Korea Party merges with the opposition Democratic Party. President Kim Young-sam quits the ruling party.

2006 -- South Korea and the United States agree to work together for progress in the forthcoming six-way talks over North Korea's nuclear program, reaffirming their joint position that the communist country should not be recognized as a nuclear power.

2011 -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings upgrades its rating outlook for South Korea's sovereign debt to "positive" from "stable."

2013 -- Ranking diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China agree to ramp up their trilateral collaboration in a Seoul meeting held amid frayed ties over historical and territorial issues with Tokyo.

2017 -- South Korea and the United States agree to completely remove the limit on the payload of South Korean ballistic missiles.

2019 -- South Korea deports two North Koreans back to North Korea after learning that they killed 16 fellow crew members on their fishing boat and fled to the South. The two in their 20s were captured five days ago near the Northern Limit Line sea border in the East Sea.

(END)