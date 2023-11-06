Seventeen's new album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Seventeen's latest album has debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, after Taylor Swift's new album, Billboard said.
"Seventeenth Heaven," the boy band's 11th EP, earned a total of 100,000 equivalent album units in its first week ending Nov. 2, driven almost entirely by CD sales, according to Billboard on Sunday (U.S. time).
The album set a new record for first-week sales in K-pop history, by selling over 5 million copies.
Previously, Seventeen made it into the top 10 with its fourth studio album, "Face the Sun," and the repackaged album "Sector 17," both released last year, as well as the mini album "FML," out earlier this year.
The album's title is an adaptation of the English expression "seventh heaven," which means "a state of extreme happiness," according to Pledis Entertainment, the group's agency.
The EP consists of eight tracks, including the main single with a Korean title that translates to "God of Music," "SOS," "Back 2 Back" and "Monster."
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
Seoul slams N. Korea's money laundering, vows efforts to ban inflow of 'black money'
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun said to deny taking drugs on purpose
-
S. Korea suspends stock short selling until start of July 2024
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
Seoul seeks to tame bedbug infestations