Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 November 06, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/16 Rain 70

Incheon 16/16 Rain 70

Suwon 16/16 Rain 70

Cheongju 19/19 Rain 60

Daejeon 19/18 Rain 60

Chuncheon 17/18 Rain 70

Gangneung 23/21 Rain 20

Jeonju 19/18 Rain 30

Gwangju 20/18 Rain 20

Jeju 21/20 Rain 20

Daegu 22/18 Rain 60

Busan 23/20 Rain 10

