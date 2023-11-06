Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 November 06, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/16 Rain 70
Incheon 16/16 Rain 70
Suwon 16/16 Rain 70
Cheongju 19/19 Rain 60
Daejeon 19/18 Rain 60
Chuncheon 17/18 Rain 70
Gangneung 23/21 Rain 20
Jeonju 19/18 Rain 30
Gwangju 20/18 Rain 20
Jeju 21/20 Rain 20
Daegu 22/18 Rain 60
Busan 23/20 Rain 10
(END)
