S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean family, who fled the besieged Gaza Strip to Egypt, left for Seoul earlier this week.

The family of five, who had been living in Gaza for more than seven years, safely crossed into Egypt on Thursday via the Rafah border in an evacuation from the war-torn region. They are known to be a South Korean woman, her naturalized husband of Palestinian descent and their three children.

Following a three-day stay in Egypt, the family departed Cairo International Airport late Sunday (local time) and is set to arrive in South Korea after a stopover in another country. The family declined an interview request at the airport.



A South Korean family of five members rides in a vehicle to head to a lodging facility in Cairo on Nov. 2, 2023, after crossing into Egypt through the Rafah border from Gaza, amid the armed conflict between Israel and the Islamic militant Hamas group. (Yonhap)



