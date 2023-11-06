N. Korea claims it achieved world's strongest nuclear force

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has successfully built the world's strongest nuclear force under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported Monday, as the secretive regime has been bolstering the development of its nuclear and missile programs.

The claim came amid speculation that the North is in the final stage of its preparations to make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite following two failed attempts in May and August, respectively.

"With the power of the revolutionary industry of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, the country's nuclear force has sharply increased and firmly reached the world's strongest level," Tong Thae-gwan, an editorial writer of the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, said in an editorial piece.

In a bid to tout Kim's achievements for this year, he cited the North's major provocations and events, such as the test-firing of Hwasong-type intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and the summit between the North's leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September in Russia's Far East.

North Korea said Sunday the nation has designated Nov. 18 as a "missile industry day" to celebrate last year's successful launch of the Hwasong-17 ICBM.

Tong is known as an editorial writer playing a propaganda role for the North Korean regime. He was awarded a new riverside apartment in Pyongyang from the North's leader in April last year, together with Ri Chun-hee, North Korea's most famous female anchor.



This file photo, provided by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on April 14, 2022, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un (2nd from L) posing for a photo with Tong Thae-gwan (L), an editorial writer of the Rodong Sinmun, and his family members in a new riverside apartment in Pyongyang. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

