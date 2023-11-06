LG Electronics partners with Alaskan universities to develop HVAC products

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Co., South Korea's No. 2 home appliance maker, said Monday it has partnered with universities in the U.S. state of Alaska to develop high-performance heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products that operate efficiently in extreme cold conditions.

The company said it has formed a consortium with the University of Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alaska Fairbanks to establish a joint research and development center for HVAC products.

Facilities for the center will be established on the campuses of both universities. The company plans to conduct various tests by installing heat pump heating and cooling systems in these spaces.

LG said it plans to enhance the overall quality and reliability of HVAC products by simulating extreme cold conditions.



