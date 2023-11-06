S. Korea holds training program for senior financial officials from Asia
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea began an annual training program for senior financial officials from 13 Asian nations Monday to share its financial policies and boost cooperation with regional partner nations, the finance ministry said.
The 16th training program, set to run until Friday, brought together 20 director-level officials of finance ministries and central banks from 13 nations, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The program will focus on sharing South Korea's major financial policies and experiences leading to economic development through meetings with experts and visits to the Bank of Korea and other major financial institutions, the ministry said.
South Korea launched the program in 2006 in an effort to enhance economic and financial exchanges and cooperation with ASEAN and central Asian nations, and the face-to-face program resumed last year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
