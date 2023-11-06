Fugitive remains on the run for 3rd day after escape from hospital
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- A police manhunt for a prison fugitive, who escaped during outside hospital treatment last week, entered its third day Monday, amid little clue over his whereabouts.
The manhunt began last Saturday when the 36-year-old fugitive, named Kim Gil-soo, who was detained at the Seoul Detention Center, south of Seoul, on charges of special robbery, ran away while receiving treatment for abdominal pain at a hospital in Anyang, 17 kilometers south of the capital.
Kim, who was arrested as a robbery suspect last Monday and sent to the prison last Thursday, reportedly swallowed part of a plastic spoon before being transferred to Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital. Kim fled the hospital by taxi at 6:20 a.m. Saturday after asking prison officials to uncuff him for a bathroom visit.
Kim's whereabouts have been unknown since he was last seen at the Seoul Express Bus Terminal in southern Seoul at around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to police.
Police said they are mobilizing all available manpower and resources to track down the fugitive, adding he has a history of being convicted of sexual offense in 2011. They offered a reward of 5 million won (US$3,820) for information leading to his arrest.
Kim, who stands 175 centimeters and weighs 83 kilograms, had been seen wearing beige-colored sportswear as of Saturday, police said, noting his appearance may have changed later as he is believed to have stopped by a hair salon while on the run.
Kim traveled to Uijeongbu, 20 km north of Seoul, soon after his escape before showing up in northern Seoul and arriving at the bus terminal Saturday evening, police said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
David Hockney to present first-person narrative media art show in Seoul
-
U.N. voices opposition against forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors in China
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun makes 2nd appearance before police over suspected drug use
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun said to deny taking drugs on purpose
-
S. Korea suspends stock short selling until start of July 2024
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
(LEAD) N. Korea designates 'missile industry day' for test-launch of ICBM