SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.66 3.65

2-M 3.79 3.79

3-M 3.97 3.96

6-M 4.08 4.08

12-M 4.14 4.15

