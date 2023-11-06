The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 November 06, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.66 3.65
2-M 3.79 3.79
3-M 3.97 3.96
6-M 4.08 4.08
12-M 4.14 4.15
