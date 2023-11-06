Prosecutors demand death penalty for suspect in grisly Busan murder

BUSAN, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday demanded the death penalty for the suspect behind the high-profile murder in the southeastern city of Busan who allegedly committed the crime "out of curiosity about murder".

Jung Yoo-jung, 23, was indicted on charges of killing a female freelance tutor, with whom she had no personal connection, then dismembering and abandoning her body on May 26.

In the final hearing at Busan District Court on Monday, prosecutors demanded the death penalty for Jung, saying she had murdered a victim she had never met as a means of resolving one's anger and spread the fear that anyone could be murdered for no reason.

According to the prosecutors, Jung displayed extreme cruelty by stabbing the victim, also in her 20s, more than 110 times with a weapon prepared in advance during her crime.



This undated file photo, provided by the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, shows murder suspect Jung Yoo-jung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

