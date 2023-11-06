Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KCC shifts to profits in Q3

All News 13:43 November 06, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 11.2 billion won (US$8.6 million), shifting from a loss of 265.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 8.2 percent on-year to 88.4 billion won. Revenue decreased 10.8 percent to 1.55 trillion won.
