KCC shifts to profits in Q3
All News 13:43 November 06, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 11.2 billion won (US$8.6 million), shifting from a loss of 265.3 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 8.2 percent on-year to 88.4 billion won. Revenue decreased 10.8 percent to 1.55 trillion won.
(END)
