Fencer booked on suspicion of colluding in ex-fiance's alleged fraud

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee has been booked on suspicion of being an accomplice in alleged fraud by her former fiance, Jeon Cheong-jo, police said Monday.

Nam will soon be summoned as a criminal suspect for questioning about suspected collusion in Jeon's alleged fraud crimes, an official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in a media briefing.

The official said a criminal complaint had earlier been filed against Nam, the silver medalist in women's foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Jeon was put under arrest Friday on multiple fraud charges, about two weeks after Nam publicly introduced the person as her fiance from a wealthy family. Nam ended the relationship later after revelations that Jeon was legally a woman and had been convicted multiple times for fraud.

Jeon is now charged with swindling 2.6 billion won (US$2 million) from 20 people, and one of the victims filed the complaint against Nam, the official said.

Nam has denied the suspicion of being an accomplice in Jeon's alleged crimes, saying she was rather a victim.

The fencer has voluntarily submitted 48 items gifted by Jeon, including a Bentley car, jewelry and luxury bags, to the police and requested a lie detector test.



Two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)