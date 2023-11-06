Six-term lawmaker declares not to seek reelection
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Byeong-seug, a six-term lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), said Monday he will not seek reelection.
Park made the pledge, saying he hopes a new person with passion, sense of balance and understanding of the times would take his place in the upcoming session of parliament.
"I've come to learn that it is time for me to let go of my role at the National Assembly," he said in a press conference. "I will diligently fulfill my parliamentary duties until the session ends next May."
Park entered politics in 2000, after he was elected in the southeastern city of Daegu's Seo district in the 16th session of the National Assembly. He has since been reelected five times in the same constituency.
He was also the speaker for the first half of the current session of the National Assembly.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun said to deny taking drugs on purpose
-
S. Korea suspends stock short selling until start of July 2024
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt