Six-term lawmaker declares not to seek reelection

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Byeong-seug, a six-term lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), said Monday he will not seek reelection.

Park made the pledge, saying he hopes a new person with passion, sense of balance and understanding of the times would take his place in the upcoming session of parliament.

"I've come to learn that it is time for me to let go of my role at the National Assembly," he said in a press conference. "I will diligently fulfill my parliamentary duties until the session ends next May."

Park entered politics in 2000, after he was elected in the southeastern city of Daegu's Seo district in the 16th session of the National Assembly. He has since been reelected five times in the same constituency.

He was also the speaker for the first half of the current session of the National Assembly.



Rep. Park Byeong-seug of the main opposition Democratic Party fixes his glasses at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

