(LEAD) Kakao Pay's net loss widens in Q3 on higher costs
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp., the online payment unit of South Korean social media giant Kakao Corp., said Monday its third-quarter net loss widened, hit by higher operating costs.
The third-quarter net loss amounted to 8.2 billion won (US$6.3 million) on a consolidated basis in the July-September period, compared with a loss of 4.7 billion won for the same quarter last year, Kakao Pay said in a regulatory filing.
The operating loss was little changed at 9.5 billion won, while sales rose 12.4 percent on-year to 158.9 billion won.
The company said its sales from the payment service increased 17.2 percent on-year to 113.5 billion won. Revenue from other services also climbed 9.3 percent from a year ago.
But operating expenses advanced 11.5 percent on-year to 168.4 billion won due to an increase in commission fees, Kakao Pay said.
