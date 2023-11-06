SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SK ie technology 74,500 UP 7,400

AmoreG 31,300 UP 1,500

HyundaiMtr 177,900 UP 4,500

KCC 250,000 UP 9,500

SKBP 83,200 UP 5,900

SamyangFood 198,800 UP 4,600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 65,200 UP 11,400

CJ CheilJedang 299,500 UP 10,000

TaekwangInd 620,000 UP 21,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,710 UP 110

KAL 21,150 UP 700

LG Corp. 84,600 UP 5,600

KEPCO E&C 57,200 UP 2,800

POSCO FUTURE M 349,500 UP 80,500

HANJINKAL 46,900 UP 3,750

Boryung 9,700 UP 600

Hyosung 63,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,300 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 UP 1,150

Shinsegae 173,200 UP 5,400

HD HYUNDAI 60,500 UP 1,500

KBFinancialGroup 55,700 UP 3,100

LOTTE 27,000 UP 450

COWAY 45,600 UP 1,000

LotteChilsung 152,500 DN 1,300

CHONGKUNDANG 128,000 UP 26,500

DB INSURANCE 86,500 UP 1,500

SLCORP 31,350 UP 1,650

Yuhan 63,300 UP 3,900

S-1 55,700 UP 1,800

NHIS 10,270 UP 400

DB HiTek 55,300 UP 3,200

CJ 83,700 DN 600

LX INT 28,050 UP 1,750

KIWOOM 95,500 UP 8,700

Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 UP 50

Daesang 20,600 UP 500

SKNetworks 6,070 UP 380

ORION Holdings 15,820 DN 230

Fila Holdings 39,150 UP 1,700

(MORE)