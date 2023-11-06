Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 November 06, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SK ie technology 74,500 UP 7,400
AmoreG 31,300 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 177,900 UP 4,500
KCC 250,000 UP 9,500
SKBP 83,200 UP 5,900
SamyangFood 198,800 UP 4,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 65,200 UP 11,400
CJ CheilJedang 299,500 UP 10,000
TaekwangInd 620,000 UP 21,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,710 UP 110
KAL 21,150 UP 700
LG Corp. 84,600 UP 5,600
KEPCO E&C 57,200 UP 2,800
POSCO FUTURE M 349,500 UP 80,500
HANJINKAL 46,900 UP 3,750
Boryung 9,700 UP 600
Hyosung 63,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,300 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 UP 1,150
Shinsegae 173,200 UP 5,400
HD HYUNDAI 60,500 UP 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 55,700 UP 3,100
LOTTE 27,000 UP 450
COWAY 45,600 UP 1,000
LotteChilsung 152,500 DN 1,300
CHONGKUNDANG 128,000 UP 26,500
DB INSURANCE 86,500 UP 1,500
SLCORP 31,350 UP 1,650
Yuhan 63,300 UP 3,900
S-1 55,700 UP 1,800
NHIS 10,270 UP 400
DB HiTek 55,300 UP 3,200
CJ 83,700 DN 600
LX INT 28,050 UP 1,750
KIWOOM 95,500 UP 8,700
Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 UP 50
Daesang 20,600 UP 500
SKNetworks 6,070 UP 380
ORION Holdings 15,820 DN 230
Fila Holdings 39,150 UP 1,700
(MORE)

