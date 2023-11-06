KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp449 00 UP4400
HANWHA LIFE 2,800 UP 100
COSMOCHEM 42,250 UP 7,200
SamsungF&MIns 263,000 UP 14,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,000 UP 3,200
Kogas 23,750 UP 850
IS DONGSEO 28,450 UP 1,400
F&F 95,700 UP 4,400
Hanssem 52,000 DN 1,500
TaihanElecWire 12,550 UP 690
SamsungElec 70,900 UP 1,300
POSCO Holdings 522,000 UP 84,000
Hanwha Ocean 26,800 UP 2,900
kakaopay 44,400 UP 4,650
JB Financial Group 10,770 UP 450
TKG Huchems 22,600 UP 450
Mobis 228,000 UP 10,000
Kumyang 119,700 UP 27,600
HITEJINRO 21,400 UP 550
CJ LOGISTICS 78,400 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 83,100 UP 7,400
DL 47,450 UP 1,950
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,250 UP 450
KIA CORP. 79,000 UP 1,400
SK hynix 133,000 UP 7,200
Youngpoong 500,000 UP 16,500
HyundaiEng&Const 35,600 UP 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,500 UP 900
LG Display 13,860 UP 940
Hanwha 24,100 UP 800
LS 85,500 UP 6,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES115 80 0 UP4400
GC Corp 102,900 UP 3,600
GS E&C 14,140 UP 430
SamsungEng 26,200 UP 1,800
KPIC 156,800 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,550 UP 610
SKC 95,200 UP 11,300
GS Retail 24,700 UP 350
Ottogi 384,000 DN 4,000
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
Actor Lee Sun-kyun said to deny taking drugs on purpose
S. Korea suspends stock short selling until start of July 2024
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt