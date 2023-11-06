KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DONGSUH 18,130 UP 690
SAMSUNG C&T 109,900 UP 2,600
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 20,200 0
LOTTE WELLFOOD 119,000 UP 1,600
KT 33,500 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16540 UP690
LOTTE TOUR 12,050 UP 810
LG Uplus 10,410 UP 140
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 900
GKL 15,780 UP 990
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY450 00 UP3000
SK 160,800 UP 5,300
Hanon Systems 7,440 UP 360
Kangwonland 15,570 UP 570
Kakao 44,700 UP 3,400
NCsoft 259,000 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 46,300 UP 1,750
COSMAX 130,100 UP 700
KRAFTON 173,400 UP 3,500
HMM 16,750 UP 1,720
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,580 UP 580
DWEC 4,210 UP 175
KEPCO KPS 33,950 UP 650
LG H&H 348,500 UP 20,500
LGCHEM 521,000 UP 50,000
BGF Retail 150,400 UP 5,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,300 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,100 UP 1,550
LGELECTRONICS 105,300 UP 3,900
Celltrion 157,900 UP 8,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,900 UP 5,300
GS 41,550 UP 750
LIG Nex1 90,700 0
WooriFinancialGroup 12,570 UP 430
KakaoBank 24,600 UP 3,500
AMOREPACIFIC 143,300 UP 10,000
FOOSUNG 11,250 UP 830
SK Innovation 155,500 UP 18,400
ShinhanGroup 36,100 UP 1,200
(MORE)
-
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun said to deny taking drugs on purpose
-
S. Korea suspends stock short selling until start of July 2024
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt