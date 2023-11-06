DONGSUH 18,130 UP 690

SAMSUNG C&T 109,900 UP 2,600

SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 UP 550

CheilWorldwide 20,200 0

LOTTE WELLFOOD 119,000 UP 1,600

KT 33,500 UP 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16540 UP690

LOTTE TOUR 12,050 UP 810

LG Uplus 10,410 UP 140

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 DN 900

GKL 15,780 UP 990

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY450 00 UP3000

SK 160,800 UP 5,300

Hanon Systems 7,440 UP 360

Kangwonland 15,570 UP 570

Kakao 44,700 UP 3,400

NCsoft 259,000 UP 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 46,300 UP 1,750

COSMAX 130,100 UP 700

KRAFTON 173,400 UP 3,500

HMM 16,750 UP 1,720

HD Hyundai Infracore 7,580 UP 580

DWEC 4,210 UP 175

KEPCO KPS 33,950 UP 650

LG H&H 348,500 UP 20,500

LGCHEM 521,000 UP 50,000

BGF Retail 150,400 UP 5,800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 43,300 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,100 UP 1,550

LGELECTRONICS 105,300 UP 3,900

Celltrion 157,900 UP 8,000

DAEWOONG PHARM 106,900 UP 5,300

GS 41,550 UP 750

LIG Nex1 90,700 0

WooriFinancialGroup 12,570 UP 430

KakaoBank 24,600 UP 3,500

AMOREPACIFIC 143,300 UP 10,000

FOOSUNG 11,250 UP 830

SK Innovation 155,500 UP 18,400

ShinhanGroup 36,100 UP 1,200

