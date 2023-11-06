KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 37,050 UP 350
Netmarble 45,450 UP 4,350
Hansae 22,900 UP 700
Youngone Corp 54,300 UP 700
CSWIND 50,900 UP 4,100
Meritz Financial 52,100 UP 200
KOLON IND 46,400 UP 850
HanmiPharm 300,000 UP 7,000
SD Biosensor 11,140 UP 860
BNK Financial Group 7,040 UP 240
NAVER 205,500 UP 5,000
emart 74,800 UP 1,300
GCH Corp 14,500 UP 830
KT&G 89,700 UP 2,400
HDKSOE 102,600 UP 6,300
KOLMAR KOREA 51,600 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,250 UP 2,000
PanOcean 4,600 UP 325
Nongshim 469,000 UP 10,500
ORION 130,000 UP 8,100
DoubleUGames 44,300 UP 100
HL MANDO 35,500 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 732,000 UP 27,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,550 UP 2,200
SGBC 54,500 UP 1,700
Daewoong 16,380 UP 1,200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,950 UP 1,700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,700 UP 60
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 UP 6,100
SKCHEM 60,900 UP 2,900
HDC-OP 12,360 UP 160
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 397,000 UP 22,500
HANILCMT 12,500 UP 180
KIH 58,500 UP 4,300
SKBS 69,600 UP 6,800
HYBE 227,500 UP 11,500
DL E&C 36,500 UP 750
K Car 10,440 UP 340
SKSQUARE 47,200 UP 1,950
PIAM 29,000 UP 2,700
(END)
G-Dragon to appear voluntarily before police for probe into drug suspicions
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
Actor Lee Sun-kyun said to deny taking drugs on purpose
S. Korea suspends stock short selling until start of July 2024
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt