POONGSAN 37,050 UP 350

Netmarble 45,450 UP 4,350

Hansae 22,900 UP 700

Youngone Corp 54,300 UP 700

CSWIND 50,900 UP 4,100

Meritz Financial 52,100 UP 200

KOLON IND 46,400 UP 850

HanmiPharm 300,000 UP 7,000

SD Biosensor 11,140 UP 860

BNK Financial Group 7,040 UP 240

NAVER 205,500 UP 5,000

emart 74,800 UP 1,300

GCH Corp 14,500 UP 830

KT&G 89,700 UP 2,400

HDKSOE 102,600 UP 6,300

KOLMAR KOREA 51,600 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,250 UP 2,000

PanOcean 4,600 UP 325

Nongshim 469,000 UP 10,500

ORION 130,000 UP 8,100

DoubleUGames 44,300 UP 100

HL MANDO 35,500 UP 2,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 732,000 UP 27,000

Doosan Bobcat 41,550 UP 2,200

SGBC 54,500 UP 1,700

Daewoong 16,380 UP 1,200

ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,950 UP 1,700

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,700 UP 60

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 UP 6,100

SKCHEM 60,900 UP 2,900

HDC-OP 12,360 UP 160

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 397,000 UP 22,500

HANILCMT 12,500 UP 180

KIH 58,500 UP 4,300

SKBS 69,600 UP 6,800

HYBE 227,500 UP 11,500

DL E&C 36,500 UP 750

K Car 10,440 UP 340

SKSQUARE 47,200 UP 1,950

PIAM 29,000 UP 2,700

(END)