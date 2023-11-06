CJ Logistics Q3 net income down 4.2 pct to 57.7 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 57.7 billion won (US$44.5 million), down 4.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 15.9 percent on-year to 124.8 billion won. Sales decreased 5.7 percent to 2.93 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 60.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)