SK Chemicals Q3 net income up 49.1 pct to 62.5 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 62.5 billion won (US$48.2 million), up 49.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 83.4 billion won, up 67.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 34.4 percent to 581.4 billion won.

(END)