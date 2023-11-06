S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 6, 2023
All News 16:33 November 06, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.693 3.693 0.0
2-year TB 3.858 3.903 -4.5
3-year TB 3.877 3.949 -7.2
10-year TB 4.056 4.105 -4.9
2-year MSB 3.879 3.937 -5.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.721 4.789 -6.8
91-day CD 3.830 3.830 0.0
(END)
