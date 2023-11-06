Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q3 net profit down 41.1 pct to 23.9 bln won

All News 16:53 November 06, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 23.9 billion won (US$18.4 million), down 41.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 16.8 billion won, down 43.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 5.1 percent to 505.1 billion won.
