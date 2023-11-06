Kiwoom Securities Q3 net profit up 64.4 pct to 204.1 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 204.1 billion won (US$157.3 million), up 64.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 271.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 179.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 21.4 percent to 2.1 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 155.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

