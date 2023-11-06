SK On inks deal to provide battery to Swedish EV Polestar 5
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker SK On Co. said Monday that it has signed a battery cell supply agreement with Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar for the latter's upcoming EV model.
Under the deal, SK On will supply battery cell modules to Polestar for its flagship four-door grand tourer EV model, Polestar 5, beginning 2025, according to SK Group's battery-making unit.
The company said Polestar 5 will be powered by SK On's ultra-long high-nickel batteries comprised of 56-centimeter-long cells.
These batteries have enhanced safety by passing stringent conditions in thermal spread tests, it added.
The SK On-Polestar supply deal came after the Korean company's investment in the Swedish firm and a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their collaboration in the field of EVs in 2021.
