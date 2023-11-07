Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Stock market soars on short selling ban (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KOSPI up 134 points on surprise (Kookmin Daily)
-- KOSPI logs all-time high jump on 1st day of short selling ban (Donga Ilbo)
-- Signs of '3rd way Big Bang' spotted ahead of general elections (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says construction of GTX-D•E•F will begin in his term (Segye Times)
-- Competition to come up with political agendas for general elections kicks off (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KOSPI shoots up 134 points on short selling ban (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party seeks populism with half-baked policies (Hankyoreh)
-- Gaza Strip becomes living hell with no escape (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Only 3 minutes to get hands on illegal drugs as they have become widespread in daily lives (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI soars 134 points on 1st day of short selling ban (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korean chip companies jump on AI boom (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Stock market turns bullish as short selling ban takes effect (Korea Herald)
-- AI revolution: boon or bane for K-pop world? (Korea Times)
