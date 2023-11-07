Today in Korean history
All News 14:00 November 07, 2023
Nov. 8
1991 -- President Roh Tae-woo declares South Korea will not arm itself with nuclear weapons.
1995 -- South Korea is elected a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.
2011 -- President Lee Myung-bak holds a summit with visiting Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang in Seoul to seek greater cooperation on nuclear power plant construction.
2017 -- U.S. President Donald Trump addresses South Korea's National Assembly a day after summit talks with President Moon Jae-in and warns North Korea not to underestimate U.S. strength.
