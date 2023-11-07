Nov. 8



1991 -- President Roh Tae-woo declares South Korea will not arm itself with nuclear weapons.



1995 -- South Korea is elected a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.



2011 -- President Lee Myung-bak holds a summit with visiting Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang in Seoul to seek greater cooperation on nuclear power plant construction.



2017 -- U.S. President Donald Trump addresses South Korea's National Assembly a day after summit talks with President Moon Jae-in and warns North Korea not to underestimate U.S. strength.

