LG Uplus Q3 net income down 8.3 pct to 156.7 bln won
All News 08:25 November 07, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 156.7 billion won (US$120.8 million), down 8.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 254.3 billion won, down 10.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.3 percent to 3.58 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 169.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
Most Saved
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pyongyang's shutdown of overseas embassies sign of sluggish economy: unification ministry
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun said to deny taking drugs on purpose
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning