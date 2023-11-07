LG Uplus Q3 net income down 8.3 pct to 156.7 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 156.7 billion won (US$120.8 million), down 8.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 254.3 billion won, down 10.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.3 percent to 3.58 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 169.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

