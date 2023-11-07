(LEAD) LG Uplus Q3 net income down on higher costs

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Tuesday its third-quarter net profit decreased 8.3 percent from a year earlier despite overall growth in sales due to an increase in costs, in particular, electricity rates.

Its net income stood at 156.7 billion won (US$120.8 million) in the July-September period on a consolidated basis, compared with 170.8 billion won for the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating income was 254.3 billion won, down 10.8 percent from a year ago, while revenue rose 2.3 percent to 3.58 trillion won.

The earnings fell below market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 169.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.



This file photo from July 23, 2020, shows LG Uplus Corp.'s logo at its headquarters in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

LG Uplus said its sales were strong across its flagship mobile service and other businesses, but its net profit sank due to a hike in electricity prices.

Sales from its mobile business gained 2.7 percent on-year to 1.59 trillion won thanks to a 22.3 percent increase in the number of its mobile subscribers.

Corporate infrastructure sales jumped 7.9 percent in the third quarter from a year ago to 404 billion won, powered by growth in its internet data center business and solution provider models, including its in-vehicle infotainment platform and cargo transportation brokerage platform service.

The company's smart home business also saw its sales rise 2.8 percent to 607.2 billion won with an increase in IPTV and high-speed internet subscriptions.

