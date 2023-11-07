Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 November 07, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 10
Incheon 09/05 Cloudy 10
Suwon 11/04 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 13/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 13/07 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 10/02 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 16/07 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 13/09 Rain 10
Gwangju 14/10 Cloudy 20
Jeju 18/13 Sunny 20
Daegu 15/08 Cloudy 0
Busan 17/10 Cloudy 0
(END)
