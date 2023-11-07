Tuesday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:05 November 07, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 10

Incheon 09/05 Cloudy 10

Suwon 11/04 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 13/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 13/07 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 10/02 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 16/07 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 13/09 Rain 10

Gwangju 14/10 Cloudy 20

Jeju 18/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 15/08 Cloudy 0

Busan 17/10 Cloudy 0

(END)

