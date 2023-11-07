Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion Q3 net profit up 32.6 pct to 221.2 bln won

All News 09:11 November 07, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 221.2 billion won (US$169.9 million), up 32.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 25.2 percent on-year to 267.6 billion won. Sales increased 4.1 percent to 672.3 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 187.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
