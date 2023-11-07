(LEAD) Celltrion's Q3 profit jumps on strong demand for biosimilar products

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc., a major pharmaceutical firm, said Tuesday its third-quarter net income jumped 32.6 percent from a year earlier, thanks to strong demand for biosimilar products in the global market.

Third-quarter net profit amounted to 221.2 billion won (US$169.9 million) on a consolidated basis in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 166.9 billion won for the same quarter last year, Celltrion said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit and sales rose 25.2 percent and 4.1 percent on-year to reach all-time highs of 267.6 billion won and 672.3 billion won, respectively.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 187.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.



The company attributed the strong earnings to increased market shares of its flagship biosimilar treatments in the United States and Europe and market debuts of its new medicines.

The combined market share of Celltrion's Remsima, a biosimilar drug to treat autoimmune diseases, and its subcutaneous injection formulation, Remsima SC, reached 69.8 percent in the European market incorporating Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain, in the second quarter, according to health care researcher IQVIA.

Remsima also topped the U.S. market share at 29.9 percent as of end-September, Celltrion said.

The market share of Celltrion's rituximab Truxima and breast cancer treatment biosimilar Herzuma hit 22.3 percent and 21.7 percent in Europe, respectively.

A contract manufacturing organization deal with Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. also contributed to the robust growth in sales, the company added.

Last month, Celltrion Chairman Seo Jung-jin announced a goal to raise 12 trillion won in annual sales by 2030, powered by planned mergers with its affiliates and the scheduled release of its new autoimmune disease treatment Zymfentra, which won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval.

The pharmaceutical giant has got the nod from its shareholders to integrate with its sales and marketing affiliate Celltrion Healthcare Co.

It also plans to acquire Celltrion Pharm Inc., an affiliate that produces chemical drugs, next year and launch additional biosimilar pipelines to expand its biosimilar portfolio to 11 by 2025 in a bid to become a global drugmaker.

