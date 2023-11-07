6 British, Colombian veterans of Korean War to be laid to rest in Busan
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The remains of two British and four Colombian veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War will arrive in South Korea this week to be interred at a memorial cemetery in the southeastern city of Busan, Seoul's veterans ministry said Tuesday.
The remains of the veterans will arrive at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on Wednesday, three days before their burial at the U.N. Memorial Cemetery in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of the capital, according to the ministry.
The British veterans to be interred are Bryan James Laurenson and Brian Wood, while the Colombian veterans are Luis Carlos Garcia Ardila, Jose Gustavo Pascagaza Leon, Jose Sergio Romero and Jorge Sanchez Tapia.
Their remains will be temporarily kept at the Seoul National Cemetery in southern Seoul before being transferred to Busan.
Britain and Colombia were among the 22 countries that sent troops or give medical aid to South Korea under the U.N. flag during the Korean War, which ended in a cease-fire, not a peace treaty.
Britain dispatched a total of 81,084 troops, while Colombia sent 5,100 service members during the war, with 1,106 British personnel and 213 Colombian troops being killed in action, according to ministry data.
A total of 2,320 troops, including 890 British service members, are currently buried at the memorial cemetery in Busan.
