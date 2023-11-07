Jungkook's 'Seven' certified platinum in U.S.
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- "Seven," a megahit song by BTS' Jungkook, has received platinum certification in the United States.
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed the certification on its website Monday (U.S. time), recognizing the song for achieving more than 1 million certified units in sales and streams.
The awards range from gold certification (500,000 units) to platinum (1 million units), multi-platinum (2 million units) and diamond (10 million units).
The certified units are counted based on physical and digital album sales, digital downloads and audio and video streams.
"Seven," released on July 14, became the fastest song to hit 1 billion streams on the global music streaming platform Spotify last month.
The BTS breakout star received the Best Song for "Seven" at the MTV Europe Music Awards earlier this week.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
N. Korea calls for attaining annual fisheries output goal
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Actor Lee Sun-kyun said to deny taking drugs on purpose
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite