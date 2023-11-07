The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) Unification minister calls on China to enable N. Korean defectors to decide country of choice

WASHINGTON -- South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho renewed calls Monday for China to help North Korean defectors move to a country of their choice and ensure their human rights are protected based on the "international norm."

Kim made the remarks in a keynote speech read out by an aide to him at a forum amid concerns about reports that Chinese authorities repatriated hundreds of North Korean escapees against their wishes last month.



(LEAD) U.S. envoy vows to make clear 'inextricable' link between N. Korea's human rights abuses, threats

WASHINGTON -- The new U.S. envoy for North Korean human rights issues pledged efforts Monday to shine a light on the "inextricable" connection between Pyongyang's rights abuses and its security threats.

Ambassador Julie Turner made the remarks at a forum, underscoring that the "repressive political climate" in the North allows the recalcitrant regime to divert a large share of public resources to its weapons development programs.



95 pct of cattle vaccinated against lumpy skin disease

SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday that 95 percent of cattle in the country have been vaccinated against lumpy skin disease (LSD), amid signs the spread of the disease is starting to subside.

The authorities have inoculated more than 3.85 million out of the country's 4.08 million cows so far to protect them against LSD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



(LEAD) Celltrion's Q3 profit jumps on strong demand for biosimilar products

SEOUL -- Celltrion Inc., a major pharmaceutical firm, said Tuesday its third-quarter net income jumped 32.6 percent from a year earlier, thanks to strong demand for biosimilar products in the global market.

Third-quarter net profit amounted to 221.2 billion won (US$169.9 million) on a consolidated basis in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 166.9 billion won for the same quarter last year, Celltrion said in a regulatory filing.



Lawmaker calls for specifying China's responsibility in U.N. resolution on N.K. human rights

NEW YORK -- A North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker of South Korea's ruling People Power Party called Monday for a U.N. human rights resolution to include a phrase stipulating China's responsibility for the forced repatriation of North Korean refugees.

Rep. Tae Yong-ho made the remark during a meeting with South Korean correspondents in New York as discussions are under way to adopt an annual U.N. General Assembly resolution on the North's human rights situation.



S. Korea retakes No. 1 spot in global shipbuilding orders in Oct.

SEOUL -- South Korea regained the top spot in new global shipbuilding orders for the first time in three months in October, industry data showed Tuesday.

Local shipyards clinched orders totaling 1.54 million compensated gross tons (CGTs) to build 18 ships, accounting for 62 percent of the global total of 2.49 million CGTs last month, according to London-based Clarkson Research Services.



Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning

SEOUL -- A cold wave hit South Korea on Tuesday, bringing temperatures below the freezing point in some regions in the mountainous Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces amid forecasts that even colder weather is likely to grip the nation Wednesday.

Seoul also saw the coldest weather of this fall with 3.8 C, while the morning temperatures dipped below zero in northeastern Gyeonggi Province and the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, with Mount Seorak recording minus 6.6 C as of 5:58 a.m.



Olympic fencing medalist banned from leaving country over suspected collusion in ex-fiance's alleged fraud

SEOUL -- Police have banned Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee from leaving the country as part of an investigation into suspicions that she could be an accomplice in alleged fraud by her former fiance, officials said Tuesday.

The overseas travel ban was imposed on Nam on Monday, according to the Seoul Songpa Police Station.



S. Korea's economic slowdown begins to ease amid persistent external uncertainties: KDI

SEOUL -- South Korea has experienced the easing of an economic slowdown on the back of the recovery in the semiconductor industry amid persistent external uncertainties, a state-run think tank said Tuesday.

"The economic slowdown begins to ease, led by the semiconductor industry, while external uncertainties persist, as indicated by high interest rates and Middle East instability," the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a monthly economic assessment report.





