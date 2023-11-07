KT Q3 net income down 11.6 pct to 288.3 bln won
All News 13:05 November 07, 2023
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 288.3 billion won (US$220.8 million), down 11.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 321.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 452.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 3.4 percent to 6.69 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 271.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
