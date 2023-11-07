LX International Q3 net profit plunges 80.2 pct to 49 bln won

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 49 billion won (US$37.5 million), down 80.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 63.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 272.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 22.3 percent to 3.65 trillion won.

