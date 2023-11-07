Veteran infielder enjoys seeing familiar faces in Korean Series vs. ex-team

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- KT Wiz infielder Park Kyung-su will be playing in his second Korean Series starting Tuesday evening, and it will feel even more special than the first one he played in two years ago.

In the best-of-seven series, the Wiz will be up against the LG Twins, the club that drafted Park in 2002. Now 39, Park spent the first dozen years with the Seoul-based Twins, without sniffing a title. He joined the Wiz for the team's inaugural season in 2015 and led them to their first championship in 2021. Thanks to some spectacular plays at second base, Park was voted the Korean Series MVP that year.



Park Kyung-su of the KT Wiz speaks during the Korean Series media day press conference at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park was a highly touted infield prospect coming out of high school two decades ago but never lived up to his billing as a Twin. It bothers Park to this day that his career with the Twins didn't pan out.

"I had a lot of opportunities to prove myself, but I couldn't get it done," Park said Tuesday. "To LG fans, I feel really sorry."

He will have to put aside his personal feelings starting Tuesday, as the Wiz try to upset the top-seeded Twins for their second title in three years in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). The Twins had the best record in the regular season, while the Wiz, who were in last place in June, dug themselves out of the hole to finish 6.5 games back of the Twins in second place.

But Park said he still stays in regular contact with his former Twins teammates. During the pre-Korean Series press conference Monday, Park said he was happy to see some familiar faces on the biggest stage of South Korean baseball. Many of Park's former teammates are still with the Twins.



KT Wiz second baseman Park Kyung-su (L) makes a throw to first base to complete a double play against the NC Dinos during Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We are now wearing different uniforms, but I hope we all enjoy playing in this series," Park said.

Two Twins players in attendance, Oh Ji-hwan and Im Chan-kyu, were asked which former teammates they thought of the most as they were playing in the team's first Korean Series since 2002. Both Oh and Im looked to their left on the podium and said Park was on their mind.

"It's going to be fun to be playing against Kyung-su in this series," said Oh, captain of the Twins.

Having grabbed one Korean Series ring for himself, Park is now trying to help longtime teammate Park Byung-ho get one too. One of the KBO's premier sluggers, Park Byung-ho has played in two Korean Series, in 2014 and 2019 for the Kiwoom Heroes, without winning a title. He signed with the Wiz the season after they won the championship.

The two Parks, unrelated, were teammates in high school and also briefly with the Twins in the early 2000s.

"When we were in last place earlier in the season, Byung-ho came up to me and said, 'You said you'd get me that championship ring.' And I told him, 'Just give it a few weeks. We're going to be there,'" Park Kyung-su recalled with a smile. "And of course, we've come from last place to the Korean Series."



Participants of the Korean Series media day press conference pose with the championship trophy at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Nov. 6, 2023. From left: LG Twins infielder Oh Ji-hwan, pitcher Im Chan-kyu and manager Youm Kyoung-youb; KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul, pitcher Park Yeong-hyun and infielder Park Kyung-su. (Yonhap)

Park Kyung-su, who flashed his leather at times in the previous series against the NC Dinos but was limited by an adductor injury, knows what he's up against in the championship series.

"The Twins are a great team. The players, coaching staff and front office staff are all incredible," Park said. "This is not going to be a short series. But I think our fans would enjoy it more if we get it done in seven games."

(END)