Gender ministry sets up manual to prevent stalking crimes in public sector
By Kim Hyun-soo
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Tuesday that it has set out guidelines to prevent stalking crimes at public institutions, including separating victims from the perpetrators before deciding on a punishment.
The guidelines were issued to be used as a reference in public companies, government offices and local governments, which are obligated to come up with prevention measures for stalking crimes under the Act on the Prevention of Stalking and Protection of Victims effective since July, the ministry said.
The standardized manual centers on forming a body responsible for counseling stalking victims and investigating the reported cases, and providing protection measures for victims by shifting their work schedules or locations to separate them from the perpetrators.
It also stipulates that victims should not be disadvantaged in personnel affairs for reporting on the crime, including by putting them through unwanted personnel transfers, or limiting their training opportunities at work.
If stalking crimes are reported in the workplace, the head of the institution should come up with measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes, and provide treatment and counseling for the victims, while paying heed not to commit secondary damage to them during counseling.
The ministry said it plans to distribute a step-by-step manual specifying the processing procedures in case of stalking case reports within this year.
