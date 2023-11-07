Finance minister voices support for short selling ban despite market concerns

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Tuesday the ban on stock short selling was necessary "for now" against illegal market practices despite concerns over the outflow of foreign capital and another failure to win a developed market status from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Inc.

He made the remarks during a parliamentary finance committee meeting after the financial regulator reimposed a ban on short selling shares this week through the end of June 2024 to promote a "level playing field" for individual and institutional investors.

"I, as of now, agree (with the full ban)," Choo said in an answer to the question by Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon of the main opposition Democratic Party, who argued that the ban will cause greater market uncertainty and a massive flight of foreign capital.

"There have been such concerns, but on the other side, some investors and lawmakers have been worried about the short selling practice. Let's see how the market reacts and judges," Choo said.



Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks during a parliamentary financial committee meeting in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Some market watchers have also pointed out that the latest regulation will complicate South Korea's bid to gain developed market status in the MSCI indexes.

"True, short selling is one of multiple factors that need to be resolved for the MSCI upgrade. The government will continue to reform measures regarding the MSCI status," Choo said without further elaboration.

The MSCI reclassifies its watch list of emerging markets and developed markets based on the countries' economic development and size and liquidity of equity markets, as well as market accessibility for foreign investors.

This year, South Korea failed to win developed market status and has stayed on the emerging market list though it proposed a set of reform measures.

The MSCI has said the country needs to implement those measures first to allow international investors to experience them in practice.

The opposition lawmaker claimed the government "made a wrongful decision to woo voters ahead of the general elections" in April next year.

Short selling involves selling borrowed shares to buy them back at a lower price and pocket the difference.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)