Hyundai Department Store Q3 net income down 9.2 pct to 62.9 bln won

All News 15:03 November 07, 2023

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 62.9 billion won (US$48 million), down 9.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 74 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 92.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 26.8 percent to 1 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 46.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
