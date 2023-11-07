SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Daesang 20,450 DN 150

SKNetworks 5,830 DN 240

ORION Holdings 15,700 DN 120

LX INT 27,900 DN 150

TaihanElecWire 12,200 DN 350

Hyundai M&F INS 29,900 DN 200

ZINUS 18,930 UP 230

Hanchem 167,700 DN 2,400

DWS 31,250 DN 700

KEPCO 17,240 UP 140

SamsungSecu 38,050 DN 950

KG DONGBU STL 8,080 DN 10

SKTelecom 49,250 DN 550

HyundaiElev 47,100 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 137,200 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,450 UP 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,600 0

Hanon Systems 7,370 DN 70

SK 159,900 DN 900

ShinpoongPharm 13,540 UP 270

Handsome 19,770 DN 280

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp433 50 DN1550

Asiana Airlines 10,180 DN 220

COWAY 45,850 UP 250

LOTTE SHOPPING 75,800 0

IBK 11,490 DN 90

DONGSUH 17,750 DN 380

SamsungEng 25,450 DN 750

SAMSUNG C&T 110,100 UP 200

PanOcean 4,540 DN 60

SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 20,250 UP 50

LOTTE WELLFOOD 123,700 UP 4,700

KT 32,700 DN 800

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16370 DN170

LOTTE TOUR 11,760 DN 290

LG Uplus 10,180 DN 230

SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 0

KT&G 89,800 UP 100

Doosan Enerbility 14,580 DN 420

(MORE)