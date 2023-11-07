KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 20,450 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,830 DN 240
ORION Holdings 15,700 DN 120
LX INT 27,900 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 12,200 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 29,900 DN 200
ZINUS 18,930 UP 230
Hanchem 167,700 DN 2,400
DWS 31,250 DN 700
KEPCO 17,240 UP 140
SamsungSecu 38,050 DN 950
KG DONGBU STL 8,080 DN 10
SKTelecom 49,250 DN 550
HyundaiElev 47,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 137,200 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,450 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,600 0
Hanon Systems 7,370 DN 70
SK 159,900 DN 900
ShinpoongPharm 13,540 UP 270
Handsome 19,770 DN 280
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp433 50 DN1550
Asiana Airlines 10,180 DN 220
COWAY 45,850 UP 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 75,800 0
IBK 11,490 DN 90
DONGSUH 17,750 DN 380
SamsungEng 25,450 DN 750
SAMSUNG C&T 110,100 UP 200
PanOcean 4,540 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 20,250 UP 50
LOTTE WELLFOOD 123,700 UP 4,700
KT 32,700 DN 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16370 DN170
LOTTE TOUR 11,760 DN 290
LG Uplus 10,180 DN 230
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,100 0
KT&G 89,800 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 14,580 DN 420
(MORE)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
-
Season's 1st cold snap alerts issued for Seoul