KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Doosanfc 19,800 UP 40
LG Display 13,580 DN 280
NAVER 200,500 DN 5,000
Kangwonland 15,390 DN 180
Kakao 43,750 DN 950
Kogas 23,400 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 248,000 DN 15,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,450 UP 450
NCsoft 256,500 DN 2,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 46,300 0
COSMAX 137,400 UP 7,300
KIWOOM 93,900 DN 1,600
Hanwha Ocean 26,300 DN 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 7,320 DN 260
DWEC 4,140 DN 70
KEPCO KPS 33,850 DN 100
LG H&H 346,000 DN 2,500
LGCHEM 492,000 DN 29,000
KEPCO E&C 56,500 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 35,050 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,200 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,250 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 103,400 DN 1,900
Celltrion 155,600 DN 2,300
TKG Huchems 22,000 DN 600
JB Financial Group 10,570 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,500 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,000 DN 1,100
KIH 57,300 DN 1,200
GS 41,650 UP 100
LIG Nex1 90,800 UP 100
Fila Holdings 39,250 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,800 DN 1,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,850 DN 1,400
HANWHA LIFE 2,785 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 143,600 UP 300
POONGSAN 36,950 DN 100
FOOSUNG 10,970 DN 280
SK Innovation 144,500 DN 11,000
CJ CheilJedang 294,500 DN 5,000
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
Season's 1st cold snap alerts issued for Seoul