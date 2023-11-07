KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 58,100 DN 7,100
SamyangFood 202,000 UP 3,200
KBFinancialGroup 52,300 DN 3,400
Hansae 22,700 DN 200
Youngone Corp 52,200 DN 2,100
CSWIND 49,500 DN 1,400
GKL 15,740 DN 40
KOLON IND 46,400 0
HanmiPharm 300,000 0
SD Biosensor 11,230 UP 90
Meritz Financial 52,600 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,990 DN 50
DGB Financial Group 8,040 DN 160
emart 75,100 UP 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY438 00 DN1200
KOLMAR KOREA 54,200 UP 2,600
PIAM 27,900 DN 1,100
HANJINKAL 46,500 DN 400
CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 UP 1,500
DoubleUGames 43,400 DN 900
HL MANDO 34,350 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 732,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 40,850 DN 700
Netmarble 44,650 DN 800
KRAFTON 172,500 DN 900
HD HYUNDAI 59,600 DN 900
ORION 123,300 DN 6,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,750 DN 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,830 UP 130
BGF Retail 145,000 DN 5,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,350 DN 150
HyundaiEng&Const 35,450 DN 150
SKCHEM 61,400 UP 500
HYOSUNG TNC 370,000 UP 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,000 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 12,500 0
SKBS 67,400 DN 2,200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,410 DN 160
KakaoBank 22,850 DN 1,750
SKBP 85,700 UP 2,500
