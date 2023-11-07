POSCO INTERNATIONAL 58,100 DN 7,100

SamyangFood 202,000 UP 3,200

KBFinancialGroup 52,300 DN 3,400

Hansae 22,700 DN 200

Youngone Corp 52,200 DN 2,100

CSWIND 49,500 DN 1,400

GKL 15,740 DN 40

KOLON IND 46,400 0

HanmiPharm 300,000 0

SD Biosensor 11,230 UP 90

Meritz Financial 52,600 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 6,990 DN 50

DGB Financial Group 8,040 DN 160

emart 75,100 UP 300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY438 00 DN1200

KOLMAR KOREA 54,200 UP 2,600

PIAM 27,900 DN 1,100

HANJINKAL 46,500 DN 400

CHONGKUNDANG 129,500 UP 1,500

DoubleUGames 43,400 DN 900

HL MANDO 34,350 DN 1,150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 732,000 0

Doosan Bobcat 40,850 DN 700

Netmarble 44,650 DN 800

KRAFTON 172,500 DN 900

HD HYUNDAI 59,600 DN 900

ORION 123,300 DN 6,700

ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,750 DN 200

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,830 UP 130

BGF Retail 145,000 DN 5,400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,350 DN 150

HyundaiEng&Const 35,450 DN 150

SKCHEM 61,400 UP 500

HYOSUNG TNC 370,000 UP 7,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,000 DN 4,000

HANILCMT 12,500 0

SKBS 67,400 DN 2,200

WooriFinancialGroup 12,410 DN 160

KakaoBank 22,850 DN 1,750

SKBP 85,700 UP 2,500

(MORE)