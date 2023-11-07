KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KCC 241,000 DN 9,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES113 90 0 DN1900
LS 79,800 DN 5,700
HYBE 215,500 DN 12,000
SK ie technology 69,100 DN 5,400
LG Energy Solution 443,000 DN 50,500
YoulchonChem 32,350 UP 850
DL E&C 36,700 UP 200
kakaopay 42,200 DN 2,200
K Car 10,250 DN 190
F&F 95,300 DN 400
Hanssem 48,700 DN 3,300
SKSQUARE 47,450 UP 250
HMM 15,790 DN 960
HDC-OP 12,380 UP 20
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 157,000 UP 600
POSCO FUTURE M 311,000 DN 38,500
HITEJINRO 21,300 DN 100
OCI Holdings 103,300 DN 3,200
LS ELECTRIC 68,500 DN 3,100
KorZinc 490,000 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,370 DN 160
HyundaiMipoDock 80,900 0
IS DONGSEO 28,050 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 128,300 UP 1,700
S-Oil 68,800 DN 900
LG Innotek 234,500 DN 7,500
HYUNDAI WIA 53,700 DN 1,600
SKC 90,200 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,480 DN 70
Mobis 224,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 123,900 UP 2,200
S-1 55,000 DN 700
DB HiTek 54,600 DN 700
CJ 84,900 UP 1,200
SK hynix 130,400 DN 2,600
Youngpoong 491,000 DN 9,000
Hanwha 23,700 DN 400
KAL 20,850 DN 300
AmoreG 31,450 UP 150
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
-
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
-
Season's 1st cold snap alerts issued for Seoul