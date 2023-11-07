KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HyundaiMtr 176,100 DN 1,800
Daewoong 15,980 DN 400
TaekwangInd 608,000 DN 12,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,720 UP 10
LG Corp. 82,400 DN 2,200
Boryung 9,460 DN 240
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,450 UP 150
Shinsegae 173,200 0
Nongshim 470,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 53,000 DN 1,500
Hyosung 61,600 DN 1,400
LOTTE 27,200 UP 200
GCH Corp 14,330 DN 170
LotteChilsung 155,000 UP 2,500
COSMOCHEM 38,300 DN 3,950
DB INSURANCE 85,800 DN 700
SLCORP 30,050 DN 1,300
Yuhan 62,200 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 70,900 0
NHIS 10,190 DN 80
GC Corp 101,800 DN 1,100
GS E&C 14,150 UP 10
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 466,000 DN 40,000
KPIC 161,800 UP 5,000
GS Retail 25,100 UP 400
Ottogi 378,500 DN 5,500
HtlShilla 66,700 DN 2,100
Hanmi Science 34,700 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 136,900 DN 2,500
HDKSOE 101,600 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,900 DN 1,250
MS IND 16,950 DN 380
Kumyang 111,000 DN 8,700
POSCO Holdings 464,500 DN 57,500
CJ LOGISTICS 77,500 DN 900
DOOSAN 79,900 DN 3,200
DL 47,100 DN 350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,260 UP 10
KIA CORP. 77,500 DN 1,500
(END)
-
First album of BTS' Jungkook makes Spotify history as K-pop solo artist
-
N. Korea closes embassy in Spain following shutdown of missions in Africa
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
Impact of N. Korea-Russia cooperation likely to be limited but should not be overlooked: experts
-
N. Korea diversifying cybercrimes amid drop in value of cryptocurrency: report
-
Pregnant woman among 4 N. Koreans who crossed maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Pyongyang to resume regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line
-
S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
-
(LEAD) S. Korea sees signs of N. Korea receiving technical support from Russia over spy satellite
-
(2nd LD) G-Dragon again denies using drugs as he appears for police questioning
-
G-Dragon to attend 1st police questioning over alleged drug use
-
Season's 1st cold snap alerts issued for Seoul